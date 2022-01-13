Elon Musk shares an update on Tesla’s launch in India

Elon Musk, Tesla founder and CEO on Wednesday has said that the company is facing a lot of challenges to launch its cars in India.

Elon Musk was responding to a twitter user who had asked for further updates on the launch of Tesla cars in India, sharing an image of the car.

While responding to this tweet, Elon Musk said that, “Still working through a lot of challenges with the government”.

Import duty on EVs

In December 2021, Tesla got approval for three models from India’s vehicle testing and certification agencies. The company is reportedly lobbying hard for lowered import duty with the Centre.

The import duty on EVs in India changes according to the Cost Insurance and Freight value. The import duty is 100 per cent if the CIF value is more than $40,000. And the import duty is 60 per cent if the CIF value is less than $40,000.

In August, the company received the approval for four models from India’s vehicle testing and certification agencies, which makes seven Tesla variants approved in India.

While Tesla incorporated its Indian subsidiary in January 2021, it has not made any public announcement with regard to the commercial launch of its fully electric cars here.