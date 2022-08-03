Emami ropes in actor Ali Fazal for hair care brand Kesh King

Kolkata, August 3 Kesh King, the ayurvedic hair and scalp care brand from the house of Emami Ltd, has roped in actor Ali Fazal for its anti-dandruff shampoo variant. With this, Ali Fazal becomes the first male brand ambassador to join Kesh King. So far, female celebrities like Juhi Chawla, Shilpa Shetty, Sania Mirza and Shruti Haasan among others have been endorsing the brand.

Dandruff shampoos in India enjoy 33 per cent penetration. Within this, ayurvedic dandruff shampoos enjoy a faster growth rate than their cosmetic counterparts with a promise of further scope of growth, said a statement by the company.

Popularly recognized for playing the role of Guddu Pandit in the OTT series - Mirzapur, Ali Fazal has played significant roles in films like 3 Idiots, Fukrey and Bobby Jasoos. He also starred in the British-American film Victoria & Abdul.