Emami’s net down 3% on slack rural offtake, prolonged winter

A prolonged winter that affected sale of summer products, weak rural sentiments, adverse liquidity conditions and increase in raw material costs saw home-grown FMCG company Emami Ltd report an over three-per cent drop in standalone net profit to ₹48.53 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2019.

The company had reported a standalone net profit of ₹50.21 crore in the year-ago-period.

The company, however, saw its standalone net sales (revenue from operations) increase by two per cent to ₹577.96 crore during the quarter under review.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported an over six per cent drop in consolidated net profit to ₹54 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2019; as compared to ₹60 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations stood at ₹640 crore in the period under review.

For the full year, the company reported a near flat consolidated net profit of ₹303 crore; while net sales grew by 6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,693 crore.

The board has recommended a dividend of ₹4 per paid up equity share of ₹1 each.