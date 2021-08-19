Emcure Pharmaceuticals files IPO papers with SEBI

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Bain Capital-backed Emcure Pharmaceuticals filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator SEBI to raise funds through an initial share sale.
The initial public offering comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth ₹1,100 crore and an offer of sale of over 1.8 crore (1,81,68,356) shares by promoters and existing shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).
As a part of the offer for sale (OFS), promoters Satish Mehta and Sunil Mehta will offload 20.30 lakh and 2.5 lakh shares respectively. Investor BC Investments IV Ltd will divest 99.5 lakh shares.
Currently, Satish Mehta and Sunil Mehta hold 41.92 per cent and 6.13 per cent stake, respectively, in the company, while BC Investments owns 13.09 per cent.
The company is considering a pre-IPO placement aggregating up to ₹200 crore. If such a placement is completed, the fresh issue size will be reduced. Proceeds of the fresh issue will be used towards the payment of debt and for general corporate purposes.
Emcure Pharmaceuticals is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and globally marketing a broad range of pharmaceutical products across several major therapeutic areas. The company has a presence in 70 markets globally.
The Pune-based company is currently developing an RNA vaccine for Covid-19 through its subsidiary Gennova Biopharmaceuticals.
Axis Capital, JM Financial, BOB Capital Markets, BofA Securities India Limited, and Credit Suisse Securities (India) Private Limited have been appointed as merchant bankers to advise the company on the IPO.
The equity shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and the NSE.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
A nostalgic look at the vintage Vageeswari camera invented in Alappuzha — back in focus as it is spotlighted ...
A poet responds to the emerging crisis in Afghanistan the only way she knows — with words
A curation of pictures of the great Indian monsoon that sets off a series of events across the country
A companionable book filled with personal advice shared with honesty
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...