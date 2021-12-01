Escorts sees 30% y-o-y fall in tractor sales

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
Escorts Agri Machinery (EAM) in November 2021 sold 7,116 tractors as against 10,165 tractors sold in November 2020, a drop of 30 per cent year-on-year, the company informed the stock exchange.
Domestic tractor sales in November 2021 were at 6,492 tractors as against 9,662 tractors in November 2020. "Delayed harvest of Kharif crops owing to late monsoon rains this year affected the rural cash flows and hence the retail demand. This we believe is a temporary phenomenon and cash flows should start improving soon as Kharif harvest gets fully monetised. Industry wholesale in November was further impacted by post-season channel de-stocking," the company said.
"Going forward all macroeconomic factors remain in favour of the tractor industry. However, high inflation remains a worry impacting profitability. Export tractor sales in November 2021 was at 624 tractors against 503 tractors sold in November 2020, registering a growth of 24.1 percent," it added
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
The author gives a nudge to live out our life with the passion that we can command
The author dips into behavioural science to create a DIY toolkit for personal metamorphosis
How leaders, managers and team members can raise their games to meet the challenges of the new age of working
The author defines Thiel’s value system as a pursuit of market power using regulatory loopholes and stepping ...
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...