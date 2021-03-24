Escorts to increase tractor prices from April 1

Escorts Agri Machinery (EAM), division of Escorts Ltd, shall be increasing the prices of its tractors effective April 1.

“There has been a steady rise in commodity prices necessitating a price hike to offset the impact of the inflation. The increase in prices would vary across models and variants,” said a company statement.

EAM recently announced that it achieved the landmark sales of 1,00,000 tractors in the current fiscal, surpassing the previous highest ever sales achieved in 2018-19.