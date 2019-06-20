Esperer plans ₹25 cr fund-raise

Esperer Bioresearch said on Thursday it plans to raise around ₹25 crore over the next nine months.

The company is looking to set up a lifestyle specific nutra plant in India, besides expanding the global business in onco nutrition, it said in a statement.

It is also focusing on conducting country-specific clinical studies to take its products outside India, it added.

Raktim Chattopadhyay, founder and CEO, Esperer Bioresearch said, “We are looking to raise approximately ₹25 crore in a timeline of next six to nine months.”

The company has not raised any funds so far and has adopted internal seed funding, he added.

To address the nutritional deficiencies in cancer patients in India, the company launched two health supplements on Wednesday, Esperer Bioresearch said.