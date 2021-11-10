ESR adds 44 acres to its existing park in Oragadam

ESR, a large APAC focused industrial and logistics real estate platform, on Wednesday, announced that it has added 44 acres to its existing park in Oragadam and will invest an additional ₹260 crore for construction and development.

Located on SH-48, on the Oragadam-Walajabad road, close to Oragadam junction, ESR Oragadam Industrial & Logistics Park is well-connected by air, road, rail, and ports. This acquisition will help consolidate ESR Oragadam to become an 80-acre park in the heart of Oragadam’s industrial belt, said a company press release.

‘Chennai’s growth corridor’

With the shift in manufacturing centres closer to demand centres, the advent of e-mobility, increase in demand for innovation, Industry 4.0, Tamil Nadu has a diversified industrial profile in the manufacturing and auto sector. Referred as ‘Chennai’s growth corridor’, Oragadam is an existing hub for sectors such as automobile, auto-ancillary, renewable energy, research & development centres, third-party logistics, electronics, aerospace, and defence.

This park is strategically located on Oragadam-Walajabad highway, which is now an eight-lane highway, facilitating the smoother movement of heavy vehicles and improving connectivity to industrial units in the region, the release said.

Abhijit Malkani, CEO & Country Head of ESR India stated, “We are thrilled to expand our operations in Oragadam, which has emerged as a renowned destination for indigenous as well as global companies wanting to expand their operations in India."

Once fully operational, the project has the potential to create over 500 jobs in the region, the release said.