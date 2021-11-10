ESR adds 44 acres to its existing park in Oragadam

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
ESR, a large APAC focused industrial and logistics real estate platform, on Wednesday, announced that it has added 44 acres to its existing park in Oragadam and will invest an additional ₹260 crore for construction and development.
Located on SH-48, on the Oragadam-Walajabad road, close to Oragadam junction, ESR Oragadam Industrial & Logistics Park is well-connected by air, road, rail, and ports. This acquisition will help consolidate ESR Oragadam to become an 80-acre park in the heart of Oragadam’s industrial belt, said a company press release.
With the shift in manufacturing centres closer to demand centres, the advent of e-mobility, increase in demand for innovation, Industry 4.0, Tamil Nadu has a diversified industrial profile in the manufacturing and auto sector. Referred as ‘Chennai’s growth corridor’, Oragadam is an existing hub for sectors such as automobile, auto-ancillary, renewable energy, research & development centres, third-party logistics, electronics, aerospace, and defence.
This park is strategically located on Oragadam-Walajabad highway, which is now an eight-lane highway, facilitating the smoother movement of heavy vehicles and improving connectivity to industrial units in the region, the release said.
Abhijit Malkani, CEO & Country Head of ESR India stated, “We are thrilled to expand our operations in Oragadam, which has emerged as a renowned destination for indigenous as well as global companies wanting to expand their operations in India."
Once fully operational, the project has the potential to create over 500 jobs in the region, the release said.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...