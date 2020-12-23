Essar Projects bags $62 million deal from Papua New Guinea government

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Essar Projects, a part of Essar Capital’s technology and services portfolio said that its subsidiary Essar Projects PNG (EPPNG) has won a contract worth $62 million to construct a provincial headquarters and associated works from the Papua New Guinea government. .
Essar bagged this project in the Jiwaka province through an international competitive bidding route following a stringent multi-stage shortlisting and approval process, the company said. “It is a testament towards our commitment for creating a world-class infrastructure for the people of Papua New Guinea,” said Srinivas Karri, Project Head, EPPNG. The new contract includes setting up a world-class administrative headquarters of Jiwaka, the country’s youngest province, established in 2012. It will be designed as an environmentally friendly smart multi-storied building based on modernised traditional architectural principles of neighbouring countries of Australia and New Zealand, and within the country, Essar said.
The project also involves setting up modern water supply systems. This includes building a large reservoir and treatment plant, a sewerage treatment plant with latest technologies including pumping stations, construction of internal roads of up to 20 kilometres and drainage systems and horticulture across the development areas.
This development comes a month after EPPNG completed the Bailey bridge contruction on the Waghi river, providing a lifeline to about 6,000 residents in the region and making government services accessible to them as they were disconnected due to the collapse of the bridge.
