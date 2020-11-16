Essen Fooddies in expansion mode, plans global presence

The Kerala based Essen Fooddies India Pvt Ltd, which manufactures a wide range of nutritional supplements and beverages, is planning to expand its presence in the overseas markets.

The company — with its manufacturing facility at Kinfra Food Park in Kozhikode — to market its products in West Asia and SAARC countries soon.

Essen Fooddies is a major supplier of weight loss and dietetic products. Currently, the firm supplies products in three segments such as nutritional, fitness and beverages.

Catering to the demands in the overseas markets, the company is in the process of setting up an international distribution network. It is also looking at a business turnover of ₹300 crore by 2025, said Anirudhan, Chairman, Essen Nutrition.

Essen Nutrition Corporation was founded in Illinois, USA in 1984. Later, the company expanded its operations to India in 2017 by incorporating Essen Fooddies India Pvt. Ltd at Kinfra Food Park with a built-up space of 50,000 sq ft.

All the products of the company are available on e-commerce platforms. The company is also working towards setting up distribution channels across South India to make the products accessible as an OTC (over the counter) product.