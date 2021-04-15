Etrio partners with Zypp Electric to supply 3-wheelers for last-mile delivery

Electric vehicle start up, Etrio, has joined hands with the 2-wheeler logistics start-up, Zypp Electric to scale up the latter’s last-mile delivery with a 3-wheelers fleet.

Under this association, 100 Etrio flagship brand Touro three-wheelers will be operational soon and this will be scaled up to 1,000 three-wheelers in the next 6-8 months.

To start with, Zypp will deploy Etrio’s Touro Mini in Delhi NCR — Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad. This will further be bolstered by presence across geographies in India. Etrio will provide end-to-end service support through its dealer network along with a dedicated relationship manager for maximum uptime.

Deepak MV, Co-founder & CEO, Etrio in a statement said, “Since the launch of Touro early this year, we have seen a phenomenal response coming in from both institutional and retail customers. Touro Mini sets a new standard in the e-rickshaw/ e-loader category and the positive feedback on the product has bolstered our efforts to build best-in-class products for the last-mile delivery market. Our association with Zypp Electric is a major stride in our mission to electrifying intra-city logistics.”

Akash Gupta, Co-founder & CEO, Zypp Electric, said, “Etrio being a leading OEM in the three-wheeler segment in recent years, Zypp and Etrio share some great synergies and we are looking forward to scaling this up with both L3 and L5 models to serve the fast-growing last-mile delivery segment.”

Clientele

Etrio is engaged with leading e-commerce and logistics players including Amazon, Flipkart, Big Basket, Ikea, Lets Transport, GATI, Delhivery, according to the company.

Zypp Electric is a last-mile delivery EV player with a fleet of 1,000+ e-scooters and now their entry into 3-wheelers suggests that their stronghold in the market to capture the last-mile delivery market is wider and deeper.

They partner across e-commerce, e-grocery, hyperlocal delivery merchants and deliver over 3 lakh shipments daily. Adding 3-wheelers extends their footprint and options for their customers to cover medium to large size shipments, too.

Some of their customers for which Touro would be deployed include Swiggy, Zomato, Big Basket, Apollo Pharmacy etc.