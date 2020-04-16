EV tourism start-up, BLive raises an undisclosed amount from Mumbai Angels Network

Porsche strikes right balance between drag and downforce
Endows new 911 Turbo S with more active aerodynamic prowess to aid performance on the edge
BLive, an eco-tourism start-up which has pioneered the concept of Electric Vehicle Tourism in India, has raised an undisclosed amount from Mumbai Angels Network in its pre-Series A funding round. The funds raised will be used for developing tech infrastructure, market expansion and enhancing the consumer experience.
Including this undisclosed amount, the company has raised close to $1 million to date. Last September, the company raised an investment of Rs 4 crore from DNA Networks and earlier last year raised a seed funding round of Rs 1 crore led by Shrinivas V Dempo, Chairman of Goa’s leading business house Dempo Group and Shivanand V Salgaocar, Chairman, Vimson Group.
Founded in 2018 by Samarth Kholkar and Sandeep Mukherjee, BLive offers experiential, guided tours on smart electric bikes, thus promoting zero-carbon tourism in India. The company works closely with government bodies and hospitality chains to encourage early adoption of electric vehicles across all tourist destinations in India.
Speaking about the investment, Samarth Kholkar and Sandeep Mukherjee co-founders, BLive, said, "We are happy to receive strong investor interest despite the Covid19 situation. Our robust business model and consistent performance have proven we can bounce back quickly from the crisis. Amidst this crisis, Mumbai Angels helped us raise funds seamlessly and also connected us to its vast network of Investors in India. We will be deploying the funds towards expanding to new profitable markets with strategic hospitality partners.”
BLive experiences are available in Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Goa. BLive is the official EV tourism partner of GTDC. The company also has tie-ups with hospitality partners like – Taj, Grand Hyatt, Airbnb, to name a few. Within a year of its launch, BLive has expanded to 9 top tourist destinations in India and has completed over 6000 rides, helping save six tonnes of carbon emissions.
“We are happy to welcome BLive into our expanding diversified portfolio. We are seeing a dynamic shift in how travel takes place and are hoping that BLive becomes a star in our portfolio. Domestic travel will flourish after the pandemic is contained and there’s a great potential for the company to grow and expand to newer markets” said Nandini Mansinghka, co-promoter and CEO Mumbai Angels Network.
Endows new 911 Turbo S with more active aerodynamic prowess to aid performance on the edge
Harleys are best attired in black. There is a special charm to this American cruiser when it is put together ...
India needs to rewrite its automobile story brick by brick, carefully addressing its short- and long-term ...
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
Keeping track of expenses can help avoid unnecessary costs and improve savings
Falling financial asset prices and comfort of home are creating interest in home buying. But analyse and ...
The erosion in equity investments immediately impacts unit linked policies; plus there’s an impact on the ...
The stock of Motherson Sumi Systems surged 12.7 per cent accompanied by extraordinary volume on Wednesday, ...
The Covid-19 pandemic, which has confined people to their homes, has also prompted a reacquaintance with the ...
A new collection of essays examines the many ways Bollywood portrays its ‘bad’ female characters — from the ...
Just like medieval Europeans during the bubonic plague, modern humans, too, tend to conflate contagion and ...
As pandemic-related anxiety tells on your nerves, here are a few podcasts that shelter you from the chaos of ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...