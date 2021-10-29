Exide Industries Q2 profit rises to ₹234 crore

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Exide Industries, the country’s largest automotive battery maker, reported an over two per cent rise in net profit to ₹234 crore for the quarter ended September 30. The net profit in the year-ago-period stood at ₹229 crore. Revenues stood at ₹3,290 crore, up 19.5 per cent, YoY.
In a press release, Exide said, sharp input cost inflation limited gross profit increase to nearly 12 per cent in Q2FY22; while its “balance sheet remains strong with negligible debt and a comfortable liquidity position”.
The company further added that replacement demand was strong for automotive batteries (two-wheelers and four-wheelers) with easing of restrictions. Relationships with large OEMs were strengthened.
During the quarter, UPS battery sales in the industrial strategic business units grew at a robust pace, driven by continuous rise in the makeshift home offices and data centres. Industrial sectors such as telecom and power are also showing good signs of demand recovery, though demand from other sectors is expected to increase as commercial activity increases in the country.
According to Subir Chakraborty, MD & CEO, Exide Industries, both automotive and the industrial SBUs are witnessing demand recovery compared to the same quarter the previous year and also sequentially.
“Currently, as an ongoing focus area, sales transformation and cost compression remain the core strategies to improve efficiencies within the company,” he said.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...