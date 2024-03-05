Exly, a business tools provider, has raised $6.2 million in a funding round. The investment was led by Chiratae Ventures, with participation from Mayfield India and Venture Highway.

The proceeds from this fundraise will be used for product development, customer acquisition and most importantly in helping customers maximise their earnings potential. Customers on the platform have been able to grow their revenues by 330 per cent within a year using Exly’s comprehensive suite of tools, the company said in a release.

Suyash Sinha, CEO at Exly, said, ”Whether you’re kickstarting or expanding your knowledge business, you are currently required to stitch together 10+ tools & products to be able to manage your business, instead of focusing on what’s most important - sharing your knowledge and adding value to your customers! Our goal is to become the one-stop solution for all their needs and empower our customers to 10X their earnings on auto pilot.”

Mandeep Julka, Vice President at Chiratae Ventures, said, “Exly is at the forefront of revolutionising how Knowledge Entrepreneurs operate and thrive in today’s digital landscape. We recognise the evolving needs of knowledge businesses and believe in empowering entrepreneurs with the tools they need for success, supporting them every step of the way in their growth journey.”

Founded in 2018 by Suyash Sinha, Sidharth Rawat and Akhil Tripathi, in its previous avatar as MyScoot (now Exly), the company had earlier raised $1.8 million from a seed funding round. The start-up was also a part of the Y-combinator Winter 2019 batch and had raised $1,50,000 from the accelerator program.

