Explosion at SRF Ltd’s Dahej chemical facility kills one

An explosion inside the manufacturing facility of chemicals player SRF Limited at Dahej in Bharuch district claimed one life of a worker and injured two others, informed police officials.

The incident occurred at the company’s flurochemicals and specialty chemicals facility at Dahej, Bharuch on Monday evening.

“There was a blast inside the facility of SRF Limited in Dahej industrial area. One person closer to the site was killed in the blast, while two others were injured,” informed Bharuch District Superintendent of Police, Rajendrasinh Chudasama. The injured were rushed to a hospital in Bharuch.

As per the police officials, the blast had caused a fire, which was immediately brought under control. The plant operations, which were affected after the incident, had resumed on Tuesday morning.

The company is yet to make a disclosure about the incident to the shareholders. A query has been sent to the company regarding the accident. An official response is awaited.

In 2017, SRF had set up the facility for manufacturing HFC-125 at its chemical complex in Dahej, Gujarat. It has manufacturing for F 134a – chemical agent, F 32, F 125, and HFC Blends at the Dahej facility.

SRF Limited had reported consolidated revenues of ₹2,699 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021, up 75 per cent from ₹1,545 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Consolidated Earnings before Interest and Tax (EBIT) increased 102 per cent to ₹595 crore for the quarter, from ₹295 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

The consolidated net profit after tax for the quarter at ₹395 crore, up 123 per cent from ₹177 crore in the same period last year. Company shares traded marginally down to ₹8,994.55 on BSE Tuesday.