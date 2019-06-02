Explosives maker Solar Ind plans ₹ 270-cr capex

She’s got a brand new bag
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
Solar Industries Ltd (SIL) has planned a capital outlay of ₹270 crore for the 2020 fiscal, as it expects the demand for its commercial explosives from the industrial and defence sectors to grow.
The Nagpur-headquartered company, which makes explosives used for commercial purposes (used in mines) as well as for defence, believes that domestic demand continues to be strong.
“...our performance in the last fiscal was driven hugely by infrastructure, particularly road,” said Nilesh Panpaliya, CFO, Solar Industries. SIL counts Coal India and Singareni Collieries Company as some of its customers.
With the Narendra Modi-led NDA government coming back to power, infrastructure is expected to see continued push. This, in turn, is expected to drive the use of explosives for construction, mining and other activities.
For FY20, analysts expect SIL to clock 20 per cent revenue growth. According to Edelweiss analysts Rohan Gupta and Sneha Talreja, robust demand from infrastructure sector, healthy exports, increase in over-burden removal and addition of new locations in Australia and Ghana are likely to drive revenue growth.
The company reported a strong performance in the 2019 fiscal, backed by revenue growth across all the business verticals. It has a total order- book of ₹1,100 crore, including ₹400 crore in defence. Panpaliya said that it has outlined the investments equally across domestic, overseas and defence business segments.
The revenue from defence business has grown by 207 per cent from ₹19 crore to ₹52 crore at the end of the 2019 fiscal. Revenue from the explosives business grew from ₹331 crore to ₹383 crore, a 15 per cent growth in the March-ended quarter.
An Equirus Securities report said the overseas business will be one of the major growth drivers for SIL, given the new locations coming up in Australia and Ghana.
As SIL continues its expansion drive, its borrowings have gone up too. Total borrowings in 2019 have gone up by 26 per cent from ₹514 crore to ₹650 crore.
The total working capital requirement has also gone up from ₹230 crore in FY18 to ₹360 crore in FY19. The overseas working capital has increased by ₹116 crore.
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
The apple season in Himachal Pradesh spells good earnings for workers from India and Nepal
A four-State study by CRY highlights the underlying causes and suggests some solutions
The Sensex and the Nifty remained choppy last week, but key supports provided cushion
Healthy pipeline of projects and sound debt levels are key positives
SBI (₹273.9) SBI was largely trading flat through the week within the ₹268 and ₹275 range. The biggest rally ...
Over the past year, the fund gained 2.3% while the category tumbled 17%
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...
Please Email the Editor