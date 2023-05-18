Facor Alloys reported standalone net profit fell 68.13 per cent to ₹1.59 crore from ₹4.99 crore, in the fourth quarter ended March 2023. Total income increased 26.8 per cent to ₹107.81 crore.

Net profit for FY23 declined to ₹22.88 crore from ₹17.7 crore. Total income grew to ₹324.03 crore from ₹285.38 crore.

Facor Alloys Limited, incorporated in 1955, is a producer and exporter of ferro alloys, an ingredient in the manufacture of steel and stainless steel. It exports to countries such as Korea, Japan, Italy, Netherlands, the US., Turkey, China and Taiwan.