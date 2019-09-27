Companies

Fairfax Financial Holdings sells nearly 5% stake in ICICI Lombard

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on September 27, 2019 Published on September 27, 2019

FAL Corporations, which is a subsidiary of Prem Watsa’s Fairfax Financial Holdings has sold nearly half its stake in private sector insurer ICICI Lombard General Insurance.

According to data with BSE, FAL sold 2.26 crore shares at a price of Rs.1,129.68 apiece on Thursday through a block deal.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance
