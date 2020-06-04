FarEye equips SMEs and MSMEs with free delivery optimization software during Covid-19

Predictive logistics platform FarEye is helping SMEs and MSMEs by equipping them with its delivery optimisation software FarEye Serve at zero cost.

With this software, small businesses can increase coverage and deliveries by intelligent routing, provide contactless deliveries, onboard temporary staff immediately, and provide a smartphone app for drivers to ensure real-time communication with customers.

“There are about 63 million micro industries, 0.33 million small, and about 5,000 medium enterprises in the country all playing a crucial role towards building a self-reliant India. In these trying times, we hope to empower and support this crucial sector so that they can maintain business continuity and improve process efficiency, which in turn would bridge last mile connectivity and enable the economy to get back on track,” said Kushal Nahata, co-founder and CEO, FarEye.

The pandemic has severely disrupted supply chains across industries. Coupled with migrant crisis, there is a significant loss of manpower faced by all companies currently, especially visible in the MSME segment.

The subsequent lockdowns and continuous rise in Covid-19 cases means that consumers are unlikely to venture out in the near future, adding to already burdened delivery management systems.

According to Nahata, this is where ‘Serve’ can make a difference. It enables up to 40,000 deliveries per day, reduces delivery turn-around time by 27 per cent and eliminates risks up to 57 per cent. It also increases courier productivity by 15 per cent. It helps MSMEs to efficiently move goods from farms, distribution centres, retail stores to end consumers and hospitals and people in need of essential commodities.

FarEye is a SaaS platform for predictive visibility. It enables brands to orchestrate, track and optimize their logistics processes. FarEye has a strong traction with more than 150 global Retailers, CPG companies and Logistics & Transportation providers including DHL, Amway, Hilti and Walmart.