Fastrack collaborates with Coca-Cola to launch co-branded watch range

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Watch and accessories brand Fastrack on Friday said it has collaborated with beverage major Coca-Cola to launch a range of watches targeted at the Gen-Z.
The launch is backed by a digital campaign titled "Awesome Together".
In a statement, Ajay Maurya, Marketing Head, Fastrack said, “We are thrilled to be introducing yet another innovative and unconventional collaboration with an effervescent brand like Coca-Cola. .The youth focused brands have been bringing the GenZ together over the years and with times getting better we are celebrating the burst of optimism with our campaign highlighting #AwesomeTogether. ”
Fastrack has introduced nine co-branded watches in the signature Coca-Cola colours, inspired from the various design elements of the beverage brand, the company said. It added that the new range features clean minimal designs and quirky elements on the dial with bold pops of colour and starts at ₹ 1,895.
In 2019, Fastrack had launched Game of Thrones' collector's edition of watches, bags and sunglasses.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
A book that can appeal to today’s contemporary young woman without being overwhelming
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
Contrary to popular belief, author AS Bhasin reveals how much the Chinese tried to resolve their border issue ...
Virology and epidemiology apart, Spike - a lucid early narrative on Covid-19 - is a goldmine of practical ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...