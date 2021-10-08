Companies

Fastrack collaborates with Coca-Cola to launch co-branded watch range

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on October 08, 2021

The launch is backed by a digital campaign titled ‘Awesome Together’

Watch and accessories brand Fastrack on Friday said it has collaborated with beverage major Coca-Cola to launch a range of watches targeted at the Gen-Z.

In a statement, Ajay Maurya, Marketing Head, Fastrack said, “We are thrilled to be introducing yet another innovative and unconventional collaboration with an effervescent brand like Coca-Cola. .The youth focused brands have been bringing the GenZ together over the years and with times getting better we are celebrating the burst of optimism with our campaign highlighting #AwesomeTogether. ”

Fastrack has introduced nine co-branded watches in the signature Coca-Cola colours, inspired from the various design elements of the beverage brand, the company said. It added that the new range features clean minimal designs and quirky elements on the dial with bold pops of colour and starts at ₹ 1,895.

In 2019, Fastrack had launched Game of Thrones' collector's edition of watches, bags and sunglasses.

Published on October 08, 2021

