FCA India expands Jeep Compass range, drives in diesel automatic variants

e-rickshaw is the low hanging fruit but a few sour spots remain
The humble vehicle can help usher in clean transport in towns
Auto-maker FCA India on Tuesday launched two variants of its sports utility vehicle Jeep Compass priced up to Rs 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
The two variants -- Longitude and Limited Plus -- with all wheel drive (AWD 4x4) configuration powered by the locally manufactured BSVI-compliant 2 litre 173 HP turbo-diesel engine.
The new trims also come with nine-speed automatic transmission.
The Jeep Compass 4x4 Longitude 9AT is priced at Rs 21.96 lakh, while the Limited Plus trim is tagged at Rs 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
“We are strengthening and expanding the Jeep Compass range with the introduction of four diesel automatic variants, of which, the base and top-end variant will bee available to consumers right away,” Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) India President and MD Partha Datta said in a statement.
Both variants offer more equipment, boosting the value-for-money proposition for the customer, which the company believes will increase its share in the segment, he added.
“This roll out has also given us the opportunity to offer our locally-made BSVI-compliant 2.0-litre turbo-diesel powertrain to consumers much before the statutory deadline,” Datta said.
The Longitude version comes with standard features such as 17-inch alloys, safety aids such as anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic stability control (ESC), traction control (TC), hill start assist (HSA), disc brakes on all four wheels, among others.
The top-of-the-line Limited Plus trim comes with sun roof, auto headlamps, rain sensitive wipers, six airbags and 18-inch alloy wheels.
