Companies

FDA issues observations for Granules India’s US arm facility

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 22, 2019 Published on August 22, 2019

Drug firm Granules India on Thursday said the US health regulator has issued two observations after inspection of Chantilly facility of its American arm in Virginia.

“The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has completed inspection of the facility of Granules Pharmaceuticals Inc, a wholly-owned foreign subsidiary of the company located in Chantilly, Virginia, US, on August 21, 2019, with two minor observations,” Granules India said in a filing to BSE.

This is a pre-approval inspection for seven products filed from this facility, it added.

“Granules Pharmaceuticals Inc will respond to these observations within the stipulated time period,” the company said.

Shares of Granules India closed at ₹88.60 per scrip on BSE, down 3.28 per cent from its previous close.

Published on August 22, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Britannia to “marginally” increase product prices to beat slowdown