Fieldproxy raises ₹6 crore in pre-series A round led by Y Combinator

Fieldproxy, a no-code SaaS platform for improving the productivity of field teams, today announced that it has raised ₹6 crore in pre-series A round, led by Y-Combinator (W22 Batch). The funding round saw participation from Number Capital (Indonesian Fintech Payfazz Founders’ Fund), Mars Shot Ventures (a venture capital firm from Razorpay Founders), Kevin Moore, President, KRM Interests and Abheek Basu, CEO, Tachyon.

Existing investors LetsVenture, 2am VC, MAGIC Fund (which made its entry into India with an investment in Fieldproxy) and other marquee angel investors participated in the current round, the company said in a press release.

Founded in 2020 by Swaroop Vijayakumar, an IIM Kozhikode alumnus, and Balakrishna B, an alumnus of BITS Pilani, Fieldproxy provides a web-based no-code builder that lets businesses streamline and simplify their internal interactions with the field teams in industries such as field servicing, consumer goods, pharma, energy or the telecom.

Vision and aim

The company has so far raised ₹8.3 crore. It will utilise the proceeds of this round primarily towards scaling up its go-to-market (GTM) efforts.

“As we ramp up our GTM efforts, Fieldproxy is not only aiming to cater to more enterprise customers, but also working to scale our ready-made templates library to help businesses get onboarded and build cutting-edge solutions within minutes,” Swaroop Vijayakumar, Co-Founder and CEO, Fieldproxy, said in a press statement.

Shashank Kumar, Co-Founder at Razorpay and Partner at Mars Shot Ventures, said, “We are excited to support FieldProxy and the team’s vision to enable easy field force management. Efficient field force management is a big opportunity across industries and we believe that FieldProxy is strongly positioned to disrupt the space via their no-code platform and use case-based templates.”