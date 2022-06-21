Flipkart end of season sale saw 100 hours of engagement through live and video commerce

During Flipkart’s End Of Season Sale 2022, the e-commerce company saw close to 100 hours of engagement through live and video commerce.

Women fashion, kids clothing categories and footwear categories are said to have seen maximum engagement from customers during their live videos. This EOSS 2022 also saw the debut of a 24X7 live commerce initiative that connected brands, sellers and influencers with customers engaging in real-time. During the sale, over 10,000 brands and 2,00,000 sellers came together to offer 10 lakh+ styles of apparel and accessories for men, women and children.

The weeklong event, from June 10-17, saw the highest sales jump in men’s t-shirts, jeans, formal & Wedding wear, Women Western Wear, Sarees, Shoes, Luggage, Handbags, shoes and watches. With the oncoming monsoon and pick-up of travel, raincoats, backpacks, handbags, suitcases and duffle bags also saw increased traction. As children across the country head back to school, increased demand for uniforms, badges and black shoes was also witnessed.

Huge response

Further, fitness and health products emerged as priority buys for Flipkart consumers with over 70 per cent of purchases accounting for sports goods including — running, gym, badminton and cricket shoes. Customers in cities such as Bengaluru, Kolkata, New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Guwahati and Muzaffarpur clocked the highest engagement. The platform witnessed a strong response from Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra followed by Bihar and West Bengal.

Abhishek Maloo, Senior Director, Flipkart Fashion, said, “This year’s End Of Season Sale has been steeped in the spirit of the comeback of fashion, as we saw a resurgence in consumption and a drastic increase in engagement post the pandemic. We have continued to serve our customers with an expansive range of offerings supported by technology-led innovations such as 24*7 Live commerce, for the first time, enriching their shopping experience. Our efforts to uplift the entire fashion ecosystem also ushered in growth for thousands of homegrown fashion brands and sellers across the country. We are overwhelmed by the tremendous success of this End Of Season Sale and are confident that this will further propel growth for Flipkart’s Fashion portfolio.”

Started in 2007, Flipkart said it has enabled millions of consumers, sellers, merchants, and small businesses to be a part of India’s digital commerce revolution, with a registered customer base of more than 400 million, offering over 150 million products across 80+ categories.