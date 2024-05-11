E-commerce major, Flipkart has announced a new rate card policy including a simplified rate card structure, economical FBF rates and updated shipping policy. According to the Walmart-owned company, it will be effective May 18, 2024 and aims to drive growth and scale while enhancing competitiveness and settlement clarity for sellers on the platform.

According to the company, through the simplified rate card, updated shipping costs and economical FBF rates, sellers will be able to deliver superior value to the customers. The new rate card structure has been simplified from four components - fixed, commission, collection, shipping) to two (fixed and commission), while the Fulfillment by Flipkart (FBF) has been made economical, offering competitive rates and enhanced benefits.

The updated shipping policy also states that shipping below 500g within local and zonal regions will not incur additional charges. However, a surcharge will be applicable for national shipping and categories exceeding the 500g weight mark.

Currently, Flipkart has over 1.4 million sellers on the platform, including Shopsy sellers. With a registered user base of more than 500 million, Flipkart’s marketplace offers over 150 million products across more than 80 categories.

Rakesh Krishnan, Vice President and Head - Marketplace, Flipkart, said, “This rate card redesign is part of Flipkart’s broader initiative to streamline operations and offer robust support to our vast network of sellers across India. These changes will improve the ease of doing business and amplify potential market reach and consumer engagement. With enhanced benefits, we are confident that this initiative will unlock new opportunities for sellers to thrive and transform the selling experience on our platform.”

(Inputs from bl intern Vidushi Nautiyal)

