Flipkart, Tata collaborate to ensure delivery of essential food items amid lockdown

Flipkart, India's homegrown e-commerce marketplace, and Tata Consumer Products Ltd have come together to enable access to essential food and beverage products to Indian consumers. The collaboration has been announced in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic in the country that has led to a nationwide lockdown, as per Flipkart’s official release.

In a first of its kind, Tata Consumer Products’ distributors will list as marketplace sellers on the Flipkart platform. Consumers can use the Flipkart platform to buy different combo packs of essential products such as beverages (Tata Tea and Coffee) and foods (Tata Sampann Spices, Pulses, and Nutri mixes) offered by Tata Consumer Products.

The partnership aims to address Indian consumers' need for access to essential commodities as they stay indoors and practise social distancing.

The Tata Consumer Company distributors who are now listed online with Flipkart Marketplace, have undergone the Flipkart Training for Packaging and Order Fulfilment and will process orders as per the standard operating procedures set by Flipkart.

Flipkart's marketplace supply chain will fulfil the orders by picking up these essentials combinations from Tata Consumer Company distributors and delivering them to customers using Flipkart’s network of delivery executives.

The partnership is already operational in Bengaluru, and the companies plan to expand these facilities in Mumbai and Delhi in the coming week and Tier 2 towns in the future. The product combinations have been curated keeping in mind the specific needs of Indian consumers, while also offering them significant cost benefits.

Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO of Flipkart Group, says, “Our partnership with Tata Consumer Products is a testament to our joint ambition and responsibility to serve the nation during these trying times.”

He added that with the support of the government and local authorities, Flipkart is able to innovate unique distribution and supply chain models that enable us to serve communities in India. “The synergies and capabilities of both Tata Consumer and Flipkart are complementary and we are proud to enable an alternate business channel built on our marketplace model to deliver great value to consumers in these times of crisis,” he further added.

Sunil D’Souza, MD & CEO, Tata Consumer Products said, “Tata Consumer Products is committed to ensuring the availability of our beverage and food brands to consumers across India, during this difficult time.”

Speaking about the collaboration, he mentioned, “This partnership with Flipkart provides an innovative way to set up a strong alternate distribution channel through our wide network. We are glad to be able to leverage each other’s strengths in order to make sure essential products reach the consumers who need them.”

