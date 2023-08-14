Walmart-backed ﻿Flipkart﻿ has introduced an upgraded version of its loyalty programme, Plus Premium, which will offer additional benefits to users, including extra discounts on select products, early access to sales, and cashback in the form of SuperCoins. The company said the program is for customers who regularly shop on the platform.

“With the introduction of the upgraded program, Flipkart aims to make the program more desirable and relevant for customers who shop regularly on the platform,” said Flipkart in its statement.

The company said customers with over four transactions in 12 months are eligible for the Plus membership, while customers with over eight transactions in 12 months are eligible to join the Plus Premium membership.

The programme, which has already been rolled out for some users, will also include the welcome benefits of 300 SuperCoins and early access to sales. Plus members can earn 2% SuperCoins per transaction and early access to sales. At the same time,for Plus Premium can get up to 4% SuperCoins (up to 300) on every order and daily and hourly offers.

These SuperCoins can be redeemed across the Flipkart Group - Shopsy, Myntra, Flipkart HealthPlus, Cleartrip and other platforms.

“At Flipkart, we prioritize delivering value to our customers, and I am delighted to announce the upgraded loyalty program through the new Flipkart membership with Plus and Plus Premium. Built on deep customer insights, this loyalty program enables seamless access to a myriad of benefits and deals for customers who actively engage on our platform. This program is a testament to our unwavering commitment to deliver the best value to our customers while continually enhancing their purchase journey on Flipkart,” said Arief Mohamad, Vice President, Customer & Loyalty, Flipkart.

Launched in 2018, the Flipkart Plus program drives over 40% of transactions on the overall Flipkart platform, witnessing a spike during The Big Billion Days, said the company.