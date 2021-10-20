Flipkart Wholesale and Rupifi partner to offer Embedded BNPL to MSMEs

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The B2B marketplace of Flipkart Group, Flipkart Wholesale, has partnered with Rupifi to offer ‘Embedded Buy Now, Pay Later’ offering to MSMEs shopping on Flipkart Wholesale.
This partnership will enable 1.5 lakh kiranas and MSME members on Flipkart Wholesale get instant and digital credit, with flexible repayment terms and transparent pricing. Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice-President and Head - Flipkart Wholesale, said, “Flipkart wholesale is focused on ensuring that the benefits of digitisation trickle to the entire B2B retail ecosystem. We have always believed that financial inclusion can only happen if we provide credit that is quick, easy and affordable. With BNPL, we are now allowing retailers across the country to unlock themselves from cash constraints while purchasing supplies and enjoy simple one-click credit access.”
Ankit Singh, Co-founder of Rupifi said, “Flipkart Wholesale is changing the way businesses transact, similar to the way they changed the way Indian consumers transact and shop online over more than a decade. Using their technology and logistics/supply chain expertise, they are bringing cost efficiencies and convenience to the doorsteps of millions of Indian MSMEs, across categories like grocery, general merchandise, fashion, electronics and consumer durables. Our BNPL product is offered to their MSME customers in an omni-channel manner, both in-app as well as in-store, with a ticket size as low as ₹5,000, for even the smallest retailer.”
To ease customer onboarding on the platform, Flipkart Wholesale and Rupifi team have designed a sleek multilingual application, helping Retailers onboard in less than a minute. Rupifi, founded in 2020, is an embedded lending fintech, providing its deep integrated Embedded BNPL to B2B Marketplaces, powering MSMEs with a purchase credit line with flexible repayment options, usage-based interest and zero fees. It works with more than a dozen top B2B Marketplaces and is serving MSMEs in 200+ cities across the country.
Started in 2007, Flipkart has a registered customer-base of more than 350 million, offering over 150 million products across 80+ categories.
