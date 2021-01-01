FMCG players focus on expanding Ayurvedic oral care portfolios with ‘pulling oil’

Two of the major FMCG players - Dabur India and Colgate-Palmolive (India), have decided to expand their oral care portfolios this week, with the launch of pulling oil, when Indian consumers are increasingly seeking natural and Ayurveda-backed propositions.

This is expected to boost the Ayurvedic mouthwash category in the country. Oil pulling is an ancient method of swishing oil in the mouth for a few minutes as an oral detox therapy. So far, the mouthwash category is dominated by alcohol-based mouthwash products.

Dabur’s foray

Dabur India said it is foraying in the mouthwash category with the launch of Dabur Red Pulling Oil. This product which is based on a process defined in Ayurvedic scriptures and serves as an oil-based oral detox regiment.

In a statement, Harkawal Singh, Marketing Head-Oral Care, Dabur India Ltd said: “Dabur Red Pulling Oil is an Ayurvedic Mouthwash which contains Natural Oils and Herbs with no alcohol. Backed by our 136-year heritage and knowledge of Ayurveda, Dabur has launched this breakthrough innovation to improve their overall oral health. Developed after extensive research, it is a known daily therapy for both oral and overall wellness of teeth and gums.”

Priced at ₹275 for a 195 ml pack, Dabur Red Pulling Oil is initially available across all leading e-commerce platforms and will soon be rolled out through regular retail channels.

Meanwhile, Colgate-Palmolive (India) on Thursday said that it’s expanding its natural portfolio with the launch of Vedshakti Oil Pulling.The 200 ml bottle of Colgate Vedshakti Oil Pulling will be available at retail stores online and offline.