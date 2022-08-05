Focussing on stable growth, Tata Motors bets big on Onam festive season

Pinning hopes on the festive season in the country beginning with Onam, Tata Motors is looking at a growth rate close to 50 per cent in its passenger car sales in the current fiscal.

Going by the first quarter performance with a market share of 24 per cent, the company hopes to replicate the show in the coming quarters as well, said Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd.

Improving semi-conductor supplies

Amba, who was in Kochi to announce Onam offers for customers in Kerala, said that there are several favourable factors to achieve the growth considering the consumer preference to passenger cars especially after the Covid which facilitate them for a self-mobility zone. “Things have been consistently improving and we are ahead of the curve as far as semiconductor shortage is concerned. However, in terms of total requirement, there is still shortage, but it is stable compared to last year. The waiting period of vehicles has come down to two to three months as compared to more than five months”, he added.

Rajan Amba | Photo Credit: RohanKasbe

Asked on the inflationary trends in the economy hitting the sales, he said “it is little premature to think about a slowdown given the industry projection at 3.6 million units”.

Kerala, a key market

Kerala, he said, is among top three markets with a 16 per cent share in Q1 and customer retention rate of over 72 per cent, the highest in the country. In the electrical vehicle segment, it has a market share of 91 per cent. It is also a big market for Hatch and SUV’s and other products such as Tiago, Punch and Nexonare among the top 10 highest selling cars. “We are confident that the festive season will bolster our sales performance and we aim to grow in excess of 40 per cent over Q2 in FY22 in this region”, he said.

The company has doubled its sales network in the State to 100 outlets and increased its service centres to 51 stations as part of aggressively expanding its reach. “We plan to expand it on a month to month basis”, he added.