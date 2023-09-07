The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has roped in Reliance Retail’s sportswear brand Performax, as its official kit and merchandise sponsor of the Indian football team.

The multi-year partnership will not only give the sportswear brand exclusive rights to manufacture kits across all formats of the game but will also make it the sole supplier for all match, travel, and training wear for the AIFF, including men’s, women’s, and youth teams. In addition, as the merchandise sponsor, Performax will also hold the rights to manufacture and retail these products.

Team India will debut with the kit during the 49th King’s Cup 2023, which is being held in Thailand and kicks off on Thursday.

In a statement, Akhilesh Prasad, President & CEO, Reliance Retail – Fashion & Lifestyle, said, “We are very happy to announce our association with AIFF. Football has great potential in India and we will see the Indian football team gain prominence in years to come. This partnership is in line with our aspiration to make sports accessible in India through Performax.”

Dr Shaji Prabhakaran, Secretary General, AIFF, said, “We welcome our new kit partner, Performax, to the Indian Football family. I am sure the players and the teams will like the new kit and will be inspired to put their best on the pitch. I wish this new partnership between the AIFF and Performax all success.”

Performax offers a range of products across apparel, footwear, and accessories tailored for multiple disciplines. In recent times, Performax has partnered with several athletes such as Jasprit Bumrah, Ravi Dahiya, Harmilan Kaur, Manu Bhaker, Ridhi Phor, Yogesh Kathuniya, and Pramod Bhagat.

Nitesh Kumar, CEO, Performax & Trends Footwear, added, “This association is among a few in a series of initiatives we plan to undertake towards establishing Performax as the preferred activewear brand for our customers.”

