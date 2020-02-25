Ford India launches BS-VI version of Endeavour

Ford India on Tuesday launched the 2020 edition of its premium SUV Endeavour with an introductory price starting from ₹29.55 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The BS-VI compliant new Endeavour is powered by a 2.0-litre EcoBlue engine mated with 10 speed-automatic transmission, the company said.

“The introductory prices of 2020 Endeavour will only be valid till April 30, post which the ex-showroom prices will see an upward revision of ₹70,000,” it added.

On the launch, Ford India President and Managing Director Anurag Mehrotra said the 2020 Endeavour offers outstanding capabilities and class-leading fuel efficiency, thereby delivering more than what the SUV customers expect.

“With its enhanced value proposition, we are confident that the Endeavour will become the SUV of choice for several new customers,” he added.

Ford India said the new Endeavour’s engine has a peak power of 170 PS. The EcoBlue engine with 4X2 driveline gives fuel economy of 13.90 kmpl while 4X4 variant will deliver 12.4 kmpl, which is up to 14 per cent improvement in fuel efficiency.