Former Coca-Cola veteran T Krishnakumar moves to RIL

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Former Coca-Cola head honcho T Krishnakumar is learnt to have begun his new stint at Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Group. Krishnakumar joins RIL at a time when it is taking giant strides in the retail and grocery sector, especially in the e-commerce space with JioMart.
While details about Krishnakumar’s role could not be ascertained, beyond that he will be based in Bengaluru, sources said Ambani may be looking to make a big play in the packaged food and beverages segment and a separate unit for this business could be in the works with a strong focus on inorganic growth strategy.
E-mailed queries sent by BusinessLine to RIL did not evoke a response.
In January, Krishnakumar was elevated to the role of the Chairman of Coca-Cola India as part of the beverage major’s strategic global re-organisation. Popularly called KK, he quit Coca-Cola this March.
Krishnakumar, joined Coca-Cola in 2004 and held various senior roles during his nearly-17-year stint, including as the President, India and South West Asia.
He also served as the Chief Executive Officer and South West Asia Regional Director of Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB).
Under his leadership, India became the fifth largest market by volume for the beverage major. The company dialled up its fruit circular economy initiative, increased local sourcing to launch fruit-based beverages and took home-grown brand Thums-Up to neighbouring markets such as Bangladesh.
Most importantly, Coke made a strategic divestment of its company-owned bottling operations in North India to existing franchise bottling partners. HCCB, the company’s bottling arm, continues to run bottling operations in other regions in the country.
In the past, there had been speculation that Coca-Cola could look at other partners for divesting its bottling operations in other regions.
However, in March, the company said it was happy with its current franchise arrangements in India, its growth plans and the current Coca-Cola business system and that it did not have any developments or changes to share.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
When businesses are pressured, this book guides one to harness resources better to grow profitably
A Slow Fire Burning, while thoroughly intriguing and captivating, leaves you emotionally drained
Expertise comes with experience and can be leveraged to make it on your own
Your brand is also about how the world perceives you
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...