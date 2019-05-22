Freshworks acquires customer success company Natero Inc

Freshworks Inc, a global customer engagement software company, has acquired United States (US)-based Natero Inc, a leading customer success software company.

The acquisition gives Freshworks a Software as a Service (SaaS) platform that unifies marketing, sales, support and customer success. With Natero’s AI/ML-powered technology, the Freshworks platform puts actionable data in the hands of customer success professionals. This helps companies to easily predict and prevent customer churn, increase account expansion and manage more customers with fewer resources, said a release from Freshworks.

Natero offers premier customer success solutions that combines predictive analytics, customer intelligence and workflow management.

Girish Mathrubootham, Freshworks founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), said, “The acquisition extends our customer-for-life vision to all teams, including account and customer success managers who require up-to-date customer usage and health data to pro-actively engage those accounts at risk of churn or ready to buy more.”