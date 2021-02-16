Freshworks’ biz grows 40%

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Freshworks Inc, the US-headquartered software company with a large development centre in Chennai, surpassed $300 million Annual Revenue Run-rate in 2020, with business growing by 40 per cent year-over-year.
The year saw new product offerings, strategic acquisitions to accelerate Artificial Intelligence and an expanded executive team to fuel its next phase of growth, the march towards the billion-dollar revenue milestone, says a press release. During the year, the company launched a CRM solution to align sales and marketers around customers; closed two acquisitions – AnsweriQ and Flint – and hired a number of technology veterans to provide increased focus and oversight in key areas of the business, the release said. A Bloomberg report said that Freshworks kept growing since a 2019 funding round valued it at $3.5 billion. Accel, Tiger Global Management, CapitalG and Sequoia Capital India are investors in the company, the information in the website said.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
Varanasi’s craftspersons record short videos to share their unique skills with the world and revive their ...
The wrath of two nations couldn’t stop South African diva Miriam Makeba from using her voice as an instrument ...
A new play recreates the extraordinary life of Michael Madhusudan Dutt
In 2011, during their 36th annual conference, Unesco delegates decided that World Radio Day will be celebrated ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...