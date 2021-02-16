Companies

Freshworks’ biz grows 40%

Freshworks Inc, the US-headquartered software company with a large development centre in Chennai, surpassed $300 million Annual Revenue Run-rate in 2020, with business growing by 40 per cent year-over-year.

The year saw new product offerings, strategic acquisitions to accelerate Artificial Intelligence and an expanded executive team to fuel its next phase of growth, the march towards the billion-dollar revenue milestone, says a press release. During the year, the company launched a CRM solution to align sales and marketers around customers; closed two acquisitions – AnsweriQ and Flint – and hired a number of technology veterans to provide increased focus and oversight in key areas of the business, the release said. A Bloomberg report said that Freshworks kept growing since a 2019 funding round valued it at $3.5 billion. Accel, Tiger Global Management, CapitalG and Sequoia Capital India are investors in the company, the information in the website said.

