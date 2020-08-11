Companies

Freshworks, Hexaware announces global partnership

Updated on August 11, 2020

Hexaware Technologies Ltd and Freshworks Inc. have announced a global strategic partnership. In this, Hexaware will make use of Freshworks’ customer and employee engagement software to build digital solutions for its customers.

The partnership will help businesses elevate customer and employee experiences by building solutions that provide quicker response and resolution to internal and external requests.

Together, Hexaware and Freshworks are offering an exclusive launch package for digitally native businesses. The demand for such solutions is increasing, according to new data from Sensor Tower, the global app market is increasing 20-30 per cent in the first half of 2020 valued at $50 billion.

