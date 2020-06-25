From September 30, TTK Prestige will stop sourcing from China

TTK Prestige, India’s largest kitchen appliances brand, has taken a tough stance on its sourcing policy from China, following the killing of 20 Indian soldiers by the Chinese army at the Ladakh border area last week.

After September, it will stop sourcing products from China.

“When the first Doklam skirmish in 2017 happened, we decided as an organisation that we will move sourcing to India from China, and in the last few years we have been working hard to do this.

“The recent clash between India and China served as the second trigger to accelerate this process of stopping imports from China from September 30 onwards because of prior buying commitments already made. No Chinese container will be accepted by TTK Prestige after September 30. However, as a responsible buyer who shouldn’t go back on our earlier commitments to buy from China, we will buy till then,” Chandru Kalro, Managing Director, TTK Prestige, told BusinessLine.

“We are proud Indians and we now want to make sure that we provide India-made products in line with the Prime Minister’s dream of an Atmanirbhar Bharat and not import these kitchen appliances including air fryers, toasters, chimneys and OTGs from China after September,” he said.

Now, just 10-11 per cent of TTK Prestige’s total portfolio is China-made, compared with 25 per cent five years ago, he said. “We will move sourcing for all these products to India and products that can’t be sourced out of India will be sourced from other countries, which will constitute less than 5 per cent of our total portfolio,” he said.

Asked when all TTK Prestige products will be made in India, he said, “Making all our products in India may take a while. All our India-made products will carry a logo that says, ‘Made with pride in India.”