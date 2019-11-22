FSSAI pulls up McDonald's for contravening advertisement regulations

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has pulled up US-burger chain McDonald’s for its print advertisements stating that they are in contravention of the provisions of the advertising and claims that regulations that does not allow companies from promoting their food as substitutes for meal replacement.

Referring to print ads by McDonald’s in newspapers that stated, “ Stuck with Ghiya-Tori Again ? Make the 1+1 Combo you Love,” FSSAI said that its designated officers at New Delhi and Mumbai have issued show cause notices to the company for contravening the provisions of Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations 2018, as to why further action should not be initiated against the company.

FSSAI said that irresponsible advertising and marketing and the tendency of food companies to disparage freshly-cooked food and vegetables that are healthier is a matter of grave concern.

“Such advertisements are against national efforts for promoting healthier and right eating habits, especially in the children from a young age, with the aim to ensure safe and wholesome food for them so that the kids feel better, grow better and learn better,” the food safety authority added.

In a statement, Pawan Agarwal, CEO, FSSAI, said that food companies must desist from issuing advertisements/publicity materials which are in violation of Food Safety & Standards Act, 2006, and rules/regulations. He added that the FSSAI is committed to ensure safe and wholesome food for all citizens.

According to the FSS (Advertising and Claims) Regulations 2018, advertisements should not undermine the importance of healthy lifestyles and also shall not promote or portray their food and beverages as meal replacement, unless specifically permitted by FSSAI. A violation of these regulations can attract a penalty up to Rs 10 lakh under Section (53) of Food Safety & Standards Act, 2006.

The food safety authority also said that it is in the process of finalising regulations to ensure safe and wholesome food for school children which proposes not to allow high fat, salt and sugar products to be sold or advertised to school children in school premises or within 50 meters of the school campus.

In India, Hardcastle Restaurants, is the master franchise that operates McDonald’s branded restaurants in the South and West regions, and in the North and East regions, the burger chain's restaurants are run by the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary Connuaght Plaza Restaurants Pvt Ltd.