FSSAI pulls up McDonald's for contravening advertisement regulations

The art of staying happy and fit
More often than not, when you are down and out, you are advised to stay “happy”. And that possibly is the ...
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has pulled up US-burger chain McDonald’s for its print advertisements stating that they are in contravention of the provisions of the advertising and claims that regulations that does not allow companies from promoting their food as substitutes for meal replacement.
Referring to print ads by McDonald’s in newspapers that stated, “ Stuck with Ghiya-Tori Again ? Make the 1+1 Combo you Love,” FSSAI said that its designated officers at New Delhi and Mumbai have issued show cause notices to the company for contravening the provisions of Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations 2018, as to why further action should not be initiated against the company.
FSSAI said that irresponsible advertising and marketing and the tendency of food companies to disparage freshly-cooked food and vegetables that are healthier is a matter of grave concern.
“Such advertisements are against national efforts for promoting healthier and right eating habits, especially in the children from a young age, with the aim to ensure safe and wholesome food for them so that the kids feel better, grow better and learn better,” the food safety authority added.
In a statement, Pawan Agarwal, CEO, FSSAI, said that food companies must desist from issuing advertisements/publicity materials which are in violation of Food Safety & Standards Act, 2006, and rules/regulations. He added that the FSSAI is committed to ensure safe and wholesome food for all citizens.
According to the FSS (Advertising and Claims) Regulations 2018, advertisements should not undermine the importance of healthy lifestyles and also shall not promote or portray their food and beverages as meal replacement, unless specifically permitted by FSSAI. A violation of these regulations can attract a penalty up to Rs 10 lakh under Section (53) of Food Safety & Standards Act, 2006.
The food safety authority also said that it is in the process of finalising regulations to ensure safe and wholesome food for school children which proposes not to allow high fat, salt and sugar products to be sold or advertised to school children in school premises or within 50 meters of the school campus.
In India, Hardcastle Restaurants, is the master franchise that operates McDonald’s branded restaurants in the South and West regions, and in the North and East regions, the burger chain's restaurants are run by the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary Connuaght Plaza Restaurants Pvt Ltd.
More often than not, when you are down and out, you are advised to stay “happy”. And that possibly is the ...
Palliative care is getting redefined, as Cipla’s initiative illustrates
This is auto-parts maker’s second largest market and tipped to be No 1 in the next five years
Companies will find it difficult to stand on their own feet otherwise
Amid the ongoing challenges in the banking sector, the initial public offering (IPO) of CSB Bank (formerly ...
From post-office schemes, bank/NBFC FDs, annuity plans of insurance firms to MFs’ systematic withdrawal plans, ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Short for ‘Number of Periods’, NPER can help one know how long it will take for an investment to grow to a ...
How did India become the most drug-resistant nation in the world and what is it doing to combat lethal ...
All you need to know before you sit down to watch Donald Trump’s public hearings
The Swadeshi movement, a Bengali businessman and a hand-held cream churner: That’s the story of “shurobhito ...
A low turnout at the famous Puskhar fair highlights the declining interest in the once-popular profession of ...
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...