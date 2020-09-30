Future Enterprises defaults on interest payment of NCDs

The Sony ZV-1 camera is specially for vloggers
It’s a nice travel camera for both stills and videos and would work for a large audience of casual shooters
Future group firm Future Enterprises Ltd (FEL) has reported a fresh default on interest payment of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).
The company said it has defaulted on interest payment of ₹16.11 crore for a gross principal amount of ₹332 crore.
“The company is unable to service its obligations in respect of the interest on non-convertible debentures due on September 27, 2020; since September 27, 2020, was holiday, interest was due on September 28, 2020,” FEL said.
The obligation has a coupon rate of 9.60 per cent per annum and is paid on a half-yearly basis on March 27 and September 27 each year.
Even after an asset sale deal with Reliance Retail, Future Group’s debt woes are far from over, as banks have refused to extend fresh loans to the Kishore Biyani-led firm. Future Group entities have defaulted on loans at least four times since the Reliance deal was announced on August 29.
Reliance Retail, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, is to buy Future Group’s retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing businesses for ₹24,713 crore. But the money is yet to reach the lenders as the deal has not been completed yet.
Future Group firm Future Consumer has defaulted on payment of principal of ₹20 crore and interest of ₹2.03 crore. Another group firm, Rivaaz Trade Ventures, has defaulted on debt obligation due on August 31.
Future Enterprise was unable to service its commercial paper obligations, with principal of ₹90 crore, due on September 14. Last week, Future Enterprises said it defaulted on interest payments of ₹15.86 crore for its NCDs.
It’s a nice travel camera for both stills and videos and would work for a large audience of casual shooters
Recent amendments in law require airlines to tighten vigilance and diligence levels for operations. The ...
Adding a new aircraft type to the fleet is a complex process that requires carriers to demonstrate their ...
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
There are two things that are important while considering a business as a worthwhile investment opportunity – ...
LME cash market returns to contango; more correction likely in coming days
New norms widen the scope of wellness programmes that come with the policy
Taking loan against financial assets is a better option than going for personal or credit card loans. If you ...
The pandemic has made us all shuffle our feet at the prospect of daily social exchanges. In the absence of ...
The idea of what constitutes freedom is still unclear in independent India
Negotiating the India-China border dispute has been a saga of missed opportunities and half-chances
A Maharashtra town with close to 100 temples is Bollywood’s go-to ‘village’ location
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...