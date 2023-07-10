Ahmedabad, Jul 10: In line with the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission, chlor-alkali producer Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd (GACL) has started shipments of Hydrazine Hydrate leading to substitute the imports from Europe.

After flagging off the first lot of Hydrazine Hydrate (80 per cent) and Purified Phosphoric Acid (85 per cent) on July 8, 2023, the State PSU said, “Hydrazine Hydrate as an import-substitute product with world-class quality will help in reducing the country’s dependency on imports, thereby saving valuable foreign exchange.”

Swaroop P, Managing Director, GACL, and Nitin Shukla, Independent Director, GACL, flagged off the despatch in presence of D Srinivasa Reddy, Director, CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, Hyderabad (CSIR-IICT).

Notably, India currently imports Hydrazine Hydrate from Europe and other countries. In order to overcome the import-dependence, GACL and CSIR-IICT, Hyderabad, have jointly received patents from India and the US for indigenous manufacturing of Hydrazine Hydrate (H 6 N 2 O).

Hydrazine Hydrate has applications in industries such as Pesticides, Agrochemicals, Water Treatment, Pharmaceuticals, blowing agent in Polymer Industry, Fine Chemicals etc.

GACL has established a commercial-scale plant in Dahej at an estimated cost of ₹405 crore to manufacture 10,000 metric tonnes per annum of Hydrazine Hydrate. The plant was inaugurated in October 2022 by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Secondly, on the Purified Phosphoric Acid front, India has very few manufacturers to meet the total demand. India currently imports around 35,000 MTA Purified Phosphoric Acid, which has applications in Sugar Refining, Edible Oil Refining, Beverages, and Pharmaceuticals among others.

GACL has set up a Purified Phosphoric Acid plant with capacity of 33,870 MTA at Dahej.

GACL is currently the second largest caustic soda player in India with a total installed capacity of 5,85,750 tonnes per annum. Manufacturing facilities are spread over 2 complexes at Vadodara and Dahej. From its two facilities, GACL now offers over 35 products.