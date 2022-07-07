NTPC, GACL ink MoU to produce green ammonia, green methanol

NTPC RE (NTPC REL) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals (GACL) to mutually explore the opportunities for setting up India’s first commercial-scale green ammonia and green methanol project.

NTPC REL is a subsidiary of state-run power Genco NTPC, while GACL, a Gujarat government PSU, is engaged in the production of industrial chemical products.

“The MoU envisages to collaborate in the field of Renewable Energy, green ammonia and green methanol project and mutually explore opportunities for supply of 100 megawatt (MW) RE-RTC (Round The Clock) power and synthesising 75 tonnes per day (TPD) green methanol and 35 TPD green ammonia for captive use for production of various chemicals by GACL at its Vadodara and Dahej complex in Gujarat,” NTPC said in a statement.

This would be the first commercial-scale green ammonia and green methanol project in the country, it added.

NTPC has been at the forefront of RE capacity development and has been credited for bringing the lowest ever solar tariff in the country. NTPC REL was incorporated in October 2020 to take care of the RE business of NTPC.

This development comes in the backdrop of NTPC announcing its green hydrogen initiatives and plans to build the country’s first pilot projects for synthesising green methanol, setting up green hydrogen filling stations, green hydrogen blending into PNG and green energy storage projects, it added.

NTPC’s total installed capacity is 69,134.20 MW having 23 coal-based, seven gas-based, one Hydro, and 19 renewable energy projects. Under the JVs, NTPC has nine coal-based, four gas-based, 8 hydro and five renewable-energy projects.

GACL is one of the largest producers of Caustic Soda in India, with a production capacity of over 1,400 TPD at their two complexes at Dahej and Vadodara. GACL also has its subsidiary company GACL-NALCO Alkalies and Chemicals (GNAL), which is setting up an 800 TPD Caustic Soda Plant together with a 130 MW Thermal Power Plant (coal based) at Dahej.