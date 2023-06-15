State-run GAIL India on Thursday said that Sanjay Kumar has assumed the charge of Director (Marketing) at the country’s largest gas utility with effect from June 15, 2023.

Prior to this, Kumar was the Managing Director of state-run Indraprastha Gas (IGL), India’s largest CNG distribution company, since April 2022.

He joined GAIL in 1988 and over the next three decades working in various roles across domains including gas marketing, LNG sourcing/trading/shipping, business development, gas transmission, projects management, and gas pipeline operation and maintenance.

“In the year 2011, Kumar was tasked with setting up GAIL’s overseas LNG trading subsidiary, GAIL Global (Singapore), in Singapore. This was the first such subsidiary created by any Indian oil & gas PSU and over the next five years, he played an important role in developing this subsidiary into a well-established player in the global LNG market,” said a statement.

Prior to his role as MD, IGL, he was also GAIL’s nominee Director on the Boards of Maharashtra Natural Gas (MNGL) and GAIL Global (Singapore) Pte.

GAIL is amongst the top 10 global LNG portfolio marketers with an LNG portfolio of around 14 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) from Qatar, the US, Australia and Russia.

In FY23, the company transmitted 107 million standard cubic meters per day (MSCMD) of natural gas through its 15,413 km network of natural gas pipelines across the country.

GAIL is one of the largest petrochemical players in the country with more than 15 per cent domestic market share with a capacity of 810 kilo tonnes per annum (KTA) at its plant at Pata, and 280 KTA at BPCL in Dibrugarh.