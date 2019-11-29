GAIL Gas launches payment options for PNG connections in Mangaluru

GAIL Gas Ltd, which has been authorised to implement City Gas Distribution (CGD) project in Dakshina Kannada district, has introduced three payment options for getting domestic PNG (piped natural gas) connections in Mangaluru.

Addressing presspersons in Mangaluru on Friday, Vilin Zunke, Deputy General Manager (CGD - Projects) and officer-in-charge, said that these payment options have been introduced to bring convenience and affordability for various income groups to opt for PNG connections.

In all the three options, the registration fee of ₹300 is not applicable. However, ₹500 refundable security deposit against the gas connection will be charged.

He said that approximately 3.5 lakh households will be connected with PNG under this project.

During the current financial year, the company intends to provide domestic PNG connections to around 10,000 households. Registration process has already begun in this regard.

Sunil Kumar Jha, DGM (Marketing) of GAIL Gas Ltd, said that the company is planning to construct 10 CNG stations during the current financial year. The project activities for the same have begun.

GAIL Gas Ltd has begun discussions with various industries in Baikampady industrial area and Mangalore Special Economic Zone area for providing PNG to their plants, he said.