GAIL to invest in compressed biogas start-ups

GAIL (India) Limited plans to invest in Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) companies through its Start-Up initiative Pankh.

“GAIL has opened a fresh Round for Solicitation of Investment Proposals from start-ups operating specifically in the area of CBG. The start-ups that are interested in equity investment from GAIL can apply on GAIL’s website. The solicitation round is open till July 24, 2020,” a company statement said.

Start-ups providing technology, planning to expand their existing CBG plants and or planning to set-up new units can apply.

GAIL had launched Pankh in July 2017 to invest in promising start-ups. So far, GAIL has made investments through four solicitation rounds in 24 ventures operating in various areas, the company said.