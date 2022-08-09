Gaming start-up Super4 raises ₹10 crore in seed round

Gaming start-up Super4 has raised ₹10 crore in a seed funding round from angel investors and HNIs. With this, the company has announced its entry into the fantasy gaming market.

The company hasn’t disclosed the name of its investors. Super4 intends to expand and strengthen its team across multiple verticals and kickstart its venture into the fantasy gaming market.

Expects 1 million users soon

Currently, the application has a customer base of 10,000 users and the company expects to grow to over one million users and generate an approximate revenue of over five million by the end of 2023.

Rohit Bansal, Founder & Director, Super4, said, “We are excited to launch Super4, a first-of-its-kind fantasy sports platform which is easy to use, yet has an exciting game-play that leverages a gamer’s skill to give fantasy sports fanatics the ultimate thrill of competing in real-time against one another.”

The Super4 application allows cricket fans and enthusiasts across India to create teams prior to the start of a match but unlike other promising apps, Super4 provides fans with India’s first ever Cricket scorecard empowering fans to create fantasy scoreboards of the first innings after a progressive self-study of the pitch and the match conditions.

The application will be accessible across India on both Android and iOS for fans to download and play. Super4 aims at giving discounts and cash bonus options for their fans on the launch of the application.