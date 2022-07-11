Ganesh Mani appointed Ashok Leyland’s President & Chief of Operations

Leading truck and busmaker Ashok Leyland has appointed Ganesh Mani its President and Chief of Operations. He will head the entire operations of AL that including manufacturing and sourcing and supply chain, said a company statement.

Prior to this, Mani was the Director of Manufacturing Operations at Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL). He was also the member of the Board of Directors at Hyundai. Mani has over three decades of experience working with Maruti Suzuki Lts and HMIL.

“Ganesh brings over 3 decades of rich experience to Ashok Leyland and his expertise in the fields of the manufacturing process, strategy and formulation are well-known. He joins a strong leadership team and I look forward to him achieving our aspiration to be among the top 10 global CV players,” said Dheeraj G Hinduja, Executive Chairman of Ashok Leyland.

Being a process-driven strategic leader, he has been a pioneer in innovating new ways of operations and challenging conventional methods. He has seven patents/copyrights to his credit for the special manufacturing processes. He is also currently serving as Vice Chairman – CII Chennai Zone, said the statement.