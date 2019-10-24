Garware launches paint protection films

Garware Polyester has launched self-healing Paint Protection Films that offers the highest level of impact resistance. Made using the company’s advanced in-house technology, the Paint Protection film - when applied on vehicles - protects it from scratches, dents, damages made by road debris and rocks, in addition to the elements of the environment.

The product has hydrophobic capabilities and can be easily installed and removed without damaging the paint finish to retain the vehicle’s resale value.

Garware Paint Protection is manufactured using a specially formulated Thermoplastic Polyurethane film.

S Krishnan, Director (Sales), Garware Polyester said the latest version of Paint Protection Film is yet another innovative product providing an unparalleled high-gloss finish and impact protection for maximum durability. It protects vehicles from abrasions, bird droppings, door dings and scratches, thus making it the most advanced vehicle paint protection film in the market.

The Asia Pacific region accounts for close to 38 per cent of the paint protection film market thanks to the rise in automotive production and sales witnessed in South Korea, India, Japan and China. It represented the largest market share with $100 million last year. The rise in expendable income levels of consumers and their penchant for premium and luxury cars is likely to bode well for the market.

India’s Paint Protection films market is worth $35.56 million in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.16 per cent to touch $57.25 million by 2025. Increase in auto detailing centers across the region where these paint protection film are majorly used, increase in production of vehicles across the region are driving the India paint protection film market. Major factors hindering the India paint protection film market is lack of availability of cost effective window film and lack of awareness among the communities regarding the availability of these products and its major advantages.