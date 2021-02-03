Gati issues advisories to customers against fraud websites

Logistics company Gati has issued detailed advisories to customers against fraudulent websites that misuse hard-earned trust and goodwill of Gati Ltd.

The advisories which are available on their website answer frequently asked questions like – ‘How Do I Identify The Right ‘Gati’ and ‘Identify The Trapping Mechanism.’ The advisories have categorically mentioned that the company has only one website – http://www.gati.com and urged its customers not to fall prey to the confusion created by any other companies, persons or websites operating under any other names related to Gati.

Gati has also displayed on its official social media page of incidents shared by customers who were cheated by those fraudulent websites.

“Gati values customers’ safety and security while dealing with them. Our advisories will help them identify the fraudsters and avoid getting trapped by those fake websites. The detailed guidelines are aimed at safeguarding the interest of our customers. The real-life experience shared by a few customers will give them a heads-up on the risk involved in not being careful while getting in touch with us via online,” said Mandar Babre, Chief Business Development Officer, Gati-KWE.

Bhimashankar Mhamane recently tweeted an unfortunate incident of dealing with a website called Gati Packers & movers company and wrote, “Please be aware about the packager and movers services, they are using name of Gati express, running a fraud company. Stealing luggages.”

Another individual Debojyoti Das who had been duped tweeted “Gati Packers & Movers used the Gati name and mentioned they are a part of @GATIKWEIndia. Picked-up my items, send me huge bill of number and still not returning my items. http://gatihomepackers.in.”

HarinankaMallik, another victim shared on his twitter account (@hariinnohurry), “Looks like I got duped... Was looking to transport my bike to Hyderabad... A person claiming to be from @GATIKWEIndia called, gave a quotation, to which I agreed, scheduled the pick-up and paid an advance.”

Sharing her ordeal of dealing with a fraudulent website, Sughandha Gangwar tweeted, “Recently, I contacted the Cargo Movers pretending to be Gati to move my bike from Gurgaon to Mumbai. However, the company representative demanded additional payments for the delivery during transit and said that the consignment would not be delivered to the destination and would be brought back to Delhi office unless the additional payment is made.”