Gati issues advisories to customers against fraud websites

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Logistics company Gati has issued detailed advisories to customers against fraudulent websites that misuse hard-earned trust and goodwill of Gati Ltd.
The advisories which are available on their website answer frequently asked questions like – ‘How Do I Identify The Right ‘Gati’ and ‘Identify The Trapping Mechanism.’ The advisories have categorically mentioned that the company has only one website – http://www.gati.com and urged its customers not to fall prey to the confusion created by any other companies, persons or websites operating under any other names related to Gati.
Also read: On plaint by family, SEBI probing Gati founder
Gati has also displayed on its official social media page of incidents shared by customers who were cheated by those fraudulent websites.
“Gati values customers’ safety and security while dealing with them. Our advisories will help them identify the fraudsters and avoid getting trapped by those fake websites. The detailed guidelines are aimed at safeguarding the interest of our customers. The real-life experience shared by a few customers will give them a heads-up on the risk involved in not being careful while getting in touch with us via online,” said Mandar Babre, Chief Business Development Officer, Gati-KWE.
Also read: Mahendra Agarwal quits as MD, Director of Gati
Bhimashankar Mhamane recently tweeted an unfortunate incident of dealing with a website called Gati Packers & movers company and wrote, “Please be aware about the packager and movers services, they are using name of Gati express, running a fraud company. Stealing luggages.”
Another individual Debojyoti Das who had been duped tweeted “Gati Packers & Movers used the Gati name and mentioned they are a part of @GATIKWEIndia. Picked-up my items, send me huge bill of number and still not returning my items. http://gatihomepackers.in.”
HarinankaMallik, another victim shared on his twitter account (@hariinnohurry), “Looks like I got duped... Was looking to transport my bike to Hyderabad... A person claiming to be from @GATIKWEIndia called, gave a quotation, to which I agreed, scheduled the pick-up and paid an advance.”
Sharing her ordeal of dealing with a fraudulent website, Sughandha Gangwar tweeted, “Recently, I contacted the Cargo Movers pretending to be Gati to move my bike from Gurgaon to Mumbai. However, the company representative demanded additional payments for the delivery during transit and said that the consignment would not be delivered to the destination and would be brought back to Delhi office unless the additional payment is made.”
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
₹1560 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1540152015751590 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
Zee Entertainment (ZEEL) has been in an intermediate-term uptrend since it took support at ₹135 in August ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
The usual pre-Budget razzmatazz was missing this time around: Covid-19 restrictions poured cold water on ...
A project seeks to lift the veil on the forgotten histories of Indian soldiers fighting on foreign land
Salma’s The Curse is an intense exploration of women’s lives — all straining under the weight of custom and ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...