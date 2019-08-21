GE Healthcare launches start-up collaboration project

GE Healthcare unveiled ‘Edison – Start-ups powered by GE Healthcare’ its first start-up collaboration programme centred on the Edison platform, in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Zinnov, a consulting firm specialising in digital transformation is advising GE Healthcare on this programme.

The 6-month long programme will work with start-ups in the country to develop solutions on the Edison platform for some of the most challenging healthcare problems, to arrive at solutions that improve patient outcomes and experience, efficiency of clinical practice and that of the healthcare facilities, reduce waste and inefficiencies and eliminate costly and harmful errors.

Edison is an intelligence offering used by GE Healthcare’s internal developers and strategic partners to develop new healthcare applications, services and AI algorithms.

The programme will provide a zero-equity, cash-in-grant of $10,000 to each of the selected start-ups. They will have access to mentorship, skill development programmes, commercial and regulatory guidance and data provision as additional benefits.

Collating the data

“The healthcare industry produces massive amounts of data and it is extremely difficult to bring this data together, convert it into meaningful insights and bring those insights to the point of care. Edison – Start-ups powered by GE Healthcare will be central to the ecosystem that will harness the brainpower and energy of start-ups to arrive at solutions that help healthcare providers deliver precision health across the care continuum,” said Amit Phadnis, GE Officer and Chief Digital Officer, GE Healthcare.

Cohort requirements

Any start-up based out of India or has its development team in the country can apply for the first cohort of the programme which will comprise 6-8 start-ups, by visiting start-ups.gehc.co. The last date for submitting applications is September 16 with the first cohort beginning on October 14.

Asked whether the company would invest in minority equity stakes in the graduating start-ups next year, acqui-hire those that are promising, co-create solutions with them or integrate their solutions with GE Healthcare’s, Nalinikanth Gollagunta, Managing Director, Wipro GE Healthcare, South Asia, said, “We will look at some of those options.”

The core intent of the programme is to nurture the start-up ecosystem and work with them to create healthcare solutions leveraging the Edison platform and decades of GE Healthcare’s expertise, he added.