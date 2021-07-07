GE Renewable Energy's LM Wind Power produces 44,444th wind turbine blade in India

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
GE Renewable Energy today announced it has produced its 44,444th wind turbine blade at LM Wind Power’s wind turbine blade manufacturing site in India.
These blades have been manufactured in the two factories located near Bangalore and Vadodara.
Phani Gujjari, Head of Operations for LM Wind Power in India in a statement said, “We know blades. From design, prototyping and testing, to manufacturing, maintenance and service. As the 44,444th blade rolled out of our India plants in June this year, we are focused on making next generation wind turbine blades for a greener world.”
LM Wind Power’s operations in India began in 1994 in Hoskote near Bangalore with the production of 13.4-metre blades. Today, driven by innovation and built with passion, the length of the blades produced in India exceeds 80 metres.
In 2016, LM Wind Power inaugurated its Vadodara factory, which became one of its largest production sites in the world. Both factories are recognized for their high safety standards and production efficiency.
Since the start of its operations in India 27 years ago, LM Wind Power has designed and produced innovative blades which have helped install over 11+ GW of wind power and power about 6 million homes till date.
Currently, about 70% of blades manufactured in its factories in India are exported, supporting the government’s vision to ‘Make for the World’.
GE Renewable Energy, a $15.7 billion business, which combines one of the broadest portfolios in the renewable energy industry, has installed more than 400 gigawatts of clean renewable energy and equipped more than 90 percent of utilities worldwide with its grid solutions.
